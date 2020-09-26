FEMA Disaster Recovery Center location moving to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Bettendorf is moving this week. The Bettendorf location will close on Tuesday, September 29th, at 6 pm. The center will reopen at noon in Davenport on Wednesday the 30th at the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center located at 2828 Eastern Ave. The center will be open from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., Monday through Saturday. Workers can help you file for assistance from losses due to the recent derecho storm. All services will be drive-thru. The center will permanently close on October 10th. Visit the FEMA website for more information.

