Advertisement

Iowa Officials report 992 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Saturday

Officials reported 6,411 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 771,756 since the pandemic began.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 992 new COVID-19 cases and an additional eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials reported a total of 85, 425 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 11.1% and 1,311 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,411 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 771,756 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 334 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 57 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 84 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rock Island’s Billy Bob’s QC is closing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In a Facebook post on Friday, the bar announced that Saturday, October 3rd would be their last day open.

Local

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center location moving to Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will close on Tuesday, September 29th, and relocate to Davenport on Wednesday the 30th.

News

Illinois early voting in progress with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Illinois early voting started September 24th.

News

Illinois early voting starts

Updated: 17 hours ago
Early voting started September 24th in Illinois.

Latest News

News

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Education says the district had “consistently failed” to improve financial, disciplinary issues, and more. The Department of Education recommends the move.

News

Moline Police check site related to Trudy Appleby case tips

Updated: 19 hours ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies checked a site this morning related to tips on the Trudy Appleby case.

News

COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County surpass 3,000

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County have surpassed 3,000. Health officials with the county announced 33 additional cases, bringing the county to 3,004 cases.

Health

Midday Medical: Cataract replacement lens options

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

News

Muscatine student makes staff buttons for COVID-19 school year

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A Muscatine high school student took it upon himself to make dozens of button’s with pictures of teachers without a mask on, in hopes of making students more familiar with their instructors.

News

Counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois decreases; Rock Island County removed

Updated: 22 hours ago
The number of counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois has decreased from last week.