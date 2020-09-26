Advertisement

Moline High School temporarily closes

Moline-Coal Valley School District
Moline-Coal Valley School District(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline High School will be temporarily closed for the next two weeks due to the increased positive COVID-19 cases and exposures at the school. On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close. This means students at the high school will be learning remotely.

School officials say attendance is still required and teachers will continue to post their lessons on “MHS Learning Hub.” Practices and open gyms are temporarily suspended, according to school officials. Only those in golf, cross country, and girls swimming & diving can continue with “strict health and safety measures in place.”

