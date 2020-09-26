Advertisement

QC Dress for Success hosts ‘Second Chance Sale’

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dress for Success hosted their only ‘Second Chance Sale’ of the year. The event aims to provide professional clothing in order to empower women and boost their confidence in the workplace.

All proceeds go directly to the organization. Racks of clothing were strategically placed in order to social distance. To avoid crowds, shoppers signed up for a time slot.

“It does give a woman confidence going into her interview but we also want to think beyond the suiting, beyond the clothing. Yes, we do provide professional attire but we also provide career services and we really want to make that the entry point because we help a woman get a job, keep the job and grow her career,” says Tyla Cole, Executive Director of QC Dress for Success.

Last year the organization was flooded out of their previous location. This year COVID-19 forced them to shift many services online. Free resume reviews, mock interviews, and professional attire has helped many women kick-start their careers.

“I would not be where I am at today at my job at the level that I am without the confidence that I have doing what I am doing now without this program,” says Jennifer Crawford, a former client at Dress for Success who now volunteers for the organization.

“I had been let go from my previous job and got a new job and the job I had before was jeans and a T-shirt and now I needed business attire and I was like ' What am I going to do?' So I got my appointment, came in for my suiting and the amazing volunteers that I am now volunteering with helped me find a week’s worth of clothing. They made me go outside my comfort zone and just to see me in the mirror I was like ‘That’s not me,'" says Crawford.

“It’s changed my life. The number one thing, it has given me confidence, it has given me sisterhood, it’s given me friendship. I have met people that I wouldn’t have normally met that have given me the tools I needed to be successful."

You can receive career counseling and other services by visiting the organization’s website here.

Dress for Success will be accepting donations of gently used professional clothing starting on October 10th at their 32rd street location in Davenport.

