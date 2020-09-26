Rock Island’s Billy Bob’s QC is closing

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar in the Rock Island district announced that it would be permanently closing next week. In a Facebook post on Friday, the bar announced that Saturday, October 3rd would be their last day open. They’ll be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday next week from 6 P.M. to 1 A.M.

The country-themed night club opened last May.

