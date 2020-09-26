Roller Coaster Ride

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Warm summer-like breezes will provide us with above normal temperatures for your Saturday. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the lower 80′s north to the middle to upper 80′s in our southern counties. A front sweeps through the region overnight, ushering in some cooler air as winds shift out of the northwest Sunday. We’ll see a chance for showers developing Sunday afternoon and continuing into the evening, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Our attention then turns to an unseasonably cool week ahead, with minor rain chances possible early Monday, breezy winds, and highs only reaching the 50′s and 60′s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 86°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 63°. S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for afternoon showers. High: 73°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.