Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

According to the alert, Kyle was believed to have been driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360.

