Davenport roundabout construction starts Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The of Davenport will begin construction on a permanent roundabout on Monday, September 28. It will be at the five-point intersection at 6th, Vine, and Ash streets. Officials said this comes after successful testing and excellent results in reducing speeds and near misses. The installation will require traffic re-routes during construction.

Officials said after working with the neighborhood, the city installed a temporary rubber curbing traffic circle to see if a roundabout would make an impact on traffic in the area. Excessive speeds, missed stop signs, accidents, and near-miss accidents required the change.

The roundabout will be the city’s second and is estimated to be complete by early November.

Traffic updates will be posted on the City of Davenport’s website.

