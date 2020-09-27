Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 13 additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Illinois- (KWQC) - Illinois officials reported on Sunday 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. That brings the total to 287,930 positive cases and 8,601 total deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate stands at 96%. There have been a total of 5,479,510 tests completed in the state.

In Rock Island County, the health department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 3,604. There are 20 patients hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 83.

The new cases are:

· 3 men in their 60s

· 2 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 women in her 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 5 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Man found in school stairwell and arrested after shooting Friday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say they were able to find a 21-year-old man on the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street who had a gunshot wound on his left ankle.

News

Quad Cities Minority Expo holds event at North Park Mall for Entrepreneurs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The event was created to allow business owners to network and sell their goods and services

News

No known cause of “booms” in QCA yet

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Several loud “booms” were heard throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday around 2:45 pm.

News

Illinois Officials report 2,441 new cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close.

News

QC Dress for Success hosts ‘Second Chance Sale’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The event aims to provide professional clothing in order to empower women and boost their confidence in the workplace.

News

QC Dress for Success hosts 'Second Chance Sale'

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Illinois early voting in progress with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Illinois early voting started September 24th.

News

Illinois early voting starts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
Early voting started September 24th in Illinois.

News

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Education says the district had “consistently failed” to improve financial, disciplinary issues, and more. The Department of Education recommends the move.