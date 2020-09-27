Illinois officials report 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 13 additional deaths

Illinois- (KWQC) - Illinois officials reported on Sunday 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. That brings the total to 287,930 positive cases and 8,601 total deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate stands at 96%. There have been a total of 5,479,510 tests completed in the state.

In Rock Island County, the health department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 3,604. There are 20 patients hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 83.

The new cases are:

· 3 men in their 60s

· 2 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 women in her 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 5 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

