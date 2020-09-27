Illinois officials report 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 13 additional deaths
Illinois- (KWQC) - Illinois officials reported on Sunday 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. That brings the total to 287,930 positive cases and 8,601 total deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The positivity rate stands at 96%. There have been a total of 5,479,510 tests completed in the state.
In Rock Island County, the health department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 3,604. There are 20 patients hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 83.
The new cases are:
· 3 men in their 60s
· 2 man in his 50s
· 1 man in his 40s
· 3 men in their 30s
· 2 men in their 20s
· 2 boys in their teens
· 1 boy younger than 13
· 1 woman in her 60s
· 1 women in her 50s
· 3 women in their 40s
· 5 women in their 30s
· 3 women in their 20s
· 1 girl in her teens
