Illinois Officials report 2,441 new cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths.

There have been 5,428,688 tests performed in the state since the pandemic began. The recovery rate currently stands at 96%.

