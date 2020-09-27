Iowa Officials report 804 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 804 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 4 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials reported a total of 86,229 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 11.1% AND 1,315 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 7,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 778,756 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 343 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 57 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 89 are in the ICU.

