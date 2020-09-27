Advertisement

No known cause of “booms” in QCA yet

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KALB)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several loud “booms” were heard throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday around 2:45 pm.

Hundreds of TV6 viewers said they could hear it in the area of Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Silvis, and Milan. Some said they thought it thinking it was thunder, others said their homes even shook.

Sarah Dotson who lives in Davenport near Highway 61 says, “I was putting my daughter down for a nap and I heard some loud noises, some booms. The first one was quiet and sounded more distant and then they kept getting louder and louder. There were about five of them. The fourth and the fifth one were really loud and they shook the house.”

TV6 reached out to numerous agencies in the Quad Cities hoping to get answers on what could have caused the booms heard from miles away.

Some of the agencies included police departments from Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline, Davenport Public Works, the Scott County Emergency Communication Center, the Rock Island Arsenal, and the National Guard.

The Rock Island Arsenal says they didn’t do any tests on Saturday. TV6 was told the national guard was in Indiana. Davenport police say they went to a call on the west end but couldn’t identify where the sound came from. Moline Police say they didn’t get any calls regarding the booms.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

