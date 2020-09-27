Advertisement

Police: Man found in school stairwell and arrested after shooting Friday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to numerous calls of shots fired in the area of 14 1/2 Street and 9th Avenue on Friday around 11 p.m. Officials say they were able to find a 21-year-old man on the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street who had a gunshot wound on his left ankle.

Other officers in the area then chased a man on foot. Officials said they caught and arrested 30-year-old Ronald Gay Jr, who was found in a stairway at the Primary Academy. Gay was holding a loaded handgun, according to police.

The gunshot victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Gay was charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm on Saturday morning with a bond set at $100,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say more charges may be pending.

