Advertisement

Quad Cities Minority Expo holds event at North Park Mall for Entrepreneurs

The event was created to allow business owners to network and sell their goods and services
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Camille Hodges and her husband created the three-day “Helping Small Business Succeed Initiative” to allow for minority small business owners to sell their goods and services inside North Park Mall.

Zay Creatives owner Isaiah Williams says that initiatives like these excite him.

“It’s actually really cool to kind of see everyone come together, because everything’s different, everything is just really cool and just so much variety and so much culture,” said Williams, “it’s just really awesome to have everybody together and express themselves and their business at well.”

For MJ’s Creative Candles co-owner Jazdene Garcia, the feeling is similar.

“It’s really incredible to have the opportunity out here like this to be able to really put our name out there as a small business and see all the other small businesses you might not know are actually in your local community,” said Garcia.

The initiative is being held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 25-27 at North Park Mall near the former Sears location.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No known cause of “booms” in QCA yet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Several loud “booms” were heard throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday around 2:45 pm.

News

Illinois Officials report 2,441 new cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close.

News

QC Dress for Success hosts ‘Second Chance Sale’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The event aims to provide professional clothing in order to empower women and boost their confidence in the workplace.

Latest News

News

QC Dress for Success hosts 'Second Chance Sale'

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Illinois early voting in progress with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
Illinois early voting started September 24th.

News

Illinois early voting starts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
Early voting started September 24th in Illinois.

News

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Education says the district had “consistently failed” to improve financial, disciplinary issues, and more. The Department of Education recommends the move.

News

Moline Police check site related to Trudy Appleby case tips

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
Multiple law enforcement agencies checked a site this morning related to tips on the Trudy Appleby case.

News

COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County surpass 3,000

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County have surpassed 3,000. Health officials with the county announced 33 additional cases, bringing the county to 3,004 cases.