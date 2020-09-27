Quad Cities Minority Expo holds event at North Park Mall for Entrepreneurs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Camille Hodges and her husband created the three-day “Helping Small Business Succeed Initiative” to allow for minority small business owners to sell their goods and services inside North Park Mall.

Zay Creatives owner Isaiah Williams says that initiatives like these excite him.

“It’s actually really cool to kind of see everyone come together, because everything’s different, everything is just really cool and just so much variety and so much culture,” said Williams, “it’s just really awesome to have everybody together and express themselves and their business at well.”

For MJ’s Creative Candles co-owner Jazdene Garcia, the feeling is similar.

“It’s really incredible to have the opportunity out here like this to be able to really put our name out there as a small business and see all the other small businesses you might not know are actually in your local community,” said Garcia.

The initiative is being held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 25-27 at North Park Mall near the former Sears location.

