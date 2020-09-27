Rain Chances Today and Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ll see a chance for some wet weather later today, as showers move into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will be a good deal cooler as well, with highs initially reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s this morning to around midday, then falling during the afternoon hours. That rain should come to an end this evening before temperatures dip into the 40′s to lower 50′s. The week ahead looks to be mainly dry (the exception: a slight chance for showers Monday), but unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s, and lows in the 30′s to low 40′s. Early Friday morning is of particular interest as we could see frost in some locations.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for afternoon showers. High: 73°, then falling. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Low: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and much cooler. A slight chance for showers.. High: 64°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.