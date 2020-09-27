Advertisement

Rain Chances Today and Monday

Temperatures Take A Tumble This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We’ll see a chance for some wet weather later today, as showers move into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will be a good deal cooler as well, with highs initially reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s this morning to around midday, then falling during the afternoon hours. That rain should come to an end this evening before temperatures dip into the 40′s to lower 50′s. The week ahead looks to be mainly dry (the exception: a slight chance for showers Monday), but unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s, and lows in the 30′s to low 40′s. Early Friday morning is of particular interest as we could see frost in some locations.

TODAY:   Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for afternoon showers. High: 73°, then falling. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Low: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and much cooler. A slight chance for showers.. High: 64°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 minutes ago
We’ll see a chance for some wet weather later today, as showers move into the region this afternoon.

Forecast

Roller Coaster Ride

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warm tonight, then cooler

Updated: 13 hours ago
Warm tonight, but we will see cooler temperatures as well as rain chances into Sunday.

Forecast

Roller Coaster Ride

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Warm, Summer-Like Conditions Today

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Breezy and warm this afternoon with temperatures in the 80's.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT
Warm summer-like breezes will provide us with above normal temperatures for your Saturday. Look for warm sunshine and highs reaching the middle to upper 80’s.

Forecast

Warm tomorrow, then the downfall starts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
Temperatures are warmer tomorrow afternoon, and by Sunday they will be 10 degrees cooler.

Forecast

Breezy, warm through Saturday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Breezy, warm and near record highs next two days

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:37 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast