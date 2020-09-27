Rain This Evening, Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Showers will continue through the evening as they track to the northeast. Rainfall amounts from Sunday’s rain will be near 0.25″-0.50″. Sunday’s afternoon highs were close to the average of 72 degrees, but now that the cold front has moved through, temperatures will continue their downfall!

Morning temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another 10-degree drop is also expected with high temperatures Monday before they stay steady through Wednesday. There will be a small chance for isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, but otherwise it will be dry and cool weather ahead. Towards the end of the work week there will be another dent in temperatures, dropping highs to the 50s and lows to the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost could be a potential by Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Showers moving out, mostly cloudy. Low: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance for afternoon showers. High: 63°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

