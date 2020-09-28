Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ryan Wille, Development Manager of the Humane Society of Scott County, featured “Pistachio”, a 3-year-old male cat. He is on the quiet side, and enjoys to carefully explore his surroundings. He enjoys being held, and knows how to be a couch potato too!

Check out more of his story during the interview and spread the word about homeless animals that deserve to be pet family members. Wille highlights that HSSC is still offering digital adoption services, which have turned into a great way to help adopters meet their match without the stressful visit to the shelter by talking to our care staff about personalities of the pets in our care.

Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 West Central Park Avenue / Davenport, Iowa / 563.388.6655 /

