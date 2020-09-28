Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ryan Wille, Development Manager of the Humane Society of Scott County, featured “Pistachio”, a 3-year-old male cat. He is on the quiet side, and enjoys to carefully explore his surroundings. He enjoys being held, and knows how to be a couch potato too!

Check out more of his story during the interview and spread the word about homeless animals that deserve to be pet family members. Wille highlights that HSSC is still offering digital adoption services, which have turned into a great way to help adopters meet their match without the stressful visit to the shelter by talking to our care staff about personalities of the pets in our care.

Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 West Central Park Avenue / Davenport, Iowa / 563.388.6655 /

Davison, 2 years, Male

Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Introducing: The Quad Cities’ First Dry Bar

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This new night spot has all of the usual bar amenities plus meticulously crafted cocktails mixed by talented bartenders. The catch? All drinks are non-alcoholic!

News

Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Beeman and his attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider the denial and enlarge factual findings regarding his motion for a new trial.

Paula Sands Live

Introducing The Quad Cities' First Dry Bar

Updated: 51 minutes ago
PSL segment: Introducing The Quad Cities' First Dry Bar about "Unimpaired". Original air date is Sept. 28 2020

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Updated: 54 minutes ago
PSL segment: Adoptable 4-Legged Friends featuring "Pistachio" the cat from HSSC. Original air date Sept 28 2020

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Equity Summit: Economic Opportunity

Updated: 56 minutes ago
PSL segment: Equity Summit: Economic Opportunity with Rev. Dwight Ford. Original air date: Sept. 28, 2020

News

‘We are still waiting on details’ DCSD superintendent addresses families following temporary removal

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Community School District’s superintendent sent out a letter Monday morning to parents following his temporary removal.

News

Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two resident assistants were recognized for giving life-saving aid to the victim of a shooting on Sept. 15.

Crime

Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
A hearing on the motion will be held Oct. 6.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Replacement lens options for cataract surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Richard Yemm with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the different types of replacement lenses.

News

Illinois officials report 1,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,614 deaths since the pandemic began.