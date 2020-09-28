Boosting Your Immunity Naturally
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic is back on Paula Sands Live to cover various natural ways you can help boost your immunity during this indoor season when our bodies will be confronted with an array of viruses that prevail during the cold weather season.
Nelson recommends six keys for the immunity boost:
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin C
- Get chiropractic adjustments
- Reduce sugar intake!
- Get plenty of good sleep
- Hydrate!
