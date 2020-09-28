Advertisement

Breezy, cooler & a few showers today

Well below normal temperatures this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Breezy and cooler conditions are on tap for our Monday.  NW winds will gust close to 30mph this afternoon and scattered showers will develop in the afternoon.  This will keep highs to the 50s and 60s today.  We will see temps gradually get back to the mid 60s by Wednesday before a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on Thursday.  This will set temps back to the mid and low 50s for highs the second half of this week. There will be a chance for frost both Friday and SAturday mornings at this time.  So stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Scattered showers & breezy  High: 61°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 42°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 61°.

