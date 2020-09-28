Cool Rain & Breezy Conditions This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Rain chances will remain in the weather picture this afternoon, before coming to an end this evening. Look for breezy and cool conditions with highs only reaching the lower to middle 60′s. Expect gradual clearing overnight with chilly lows in the 40′s. Readings will struggle into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s Tuesday, and we should see a mix of clouds and sun during the day. Look for slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s Wednesday. The rest of the week looks to be quiet, but unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s and lows in the 30′s and 40′s, a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal in some locations. This could mean the potential for some frost by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. High: 63°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, then gradual clearing. Low: 42°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 62°.

