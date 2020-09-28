Cool Rain Ends This Evening

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Scattered showers will be coming to an end this evening, but the clouds will stick with us overnight as chilly lows settle into the 40′s. Readings will struggle into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s Tuesday, and we should see a mix of clouds and sun, along with a few showers during the day. Look for slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s Wednesday. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and uneventful, but unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s and lows in the 30′s and 40′s, a good 10 to 20 degrees below normal in some locations. This could mean the potential for some frost by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, then scattered clouds. Low: 42°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. A slight chance for afternoon showers. High: 62°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 47°.

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 67°.

