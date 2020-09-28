East Moline schools returning to hybrid model October 27
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline School District is returning to its hybrid model on October 27, according to its website.
The school district originally started the year with a hybrid model, before switching to full remote learning.
The school district says it made the decision as health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County are expected to decrease.
Parents and guardians who want to switch their kids to full-time remote learning need to notify their school by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.
