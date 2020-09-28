Advertisement

East Moline schools returning to hybrid model October 27

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline School District is returning to its hybrid model on October 27, according to its website.

The school district originally started the year with a hybrid model, before switching to full remote learning.

The school district says it made the decision as health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County are expected to decrease.

Parents and guardians who want to switch their kids to full-time remote learning need to notify their school by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

East Moline schools returning to hybrid model October 27

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close.

Latest News

News

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Education says the district had “consistently failed” to improve financial, disciplinary issues, and more. The Department of Education recommends the move.

Back To School

North Scott School District students returning to building on Monday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
North Scott Community School District students will return to in-person learning on Monday.

News

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT

Back To School

Western Illinois University to end Spring 2021 semester one week early

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The university says the Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, January 19.

Back To School

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

Back To School

St. Ambrose University announces late start to Spring 2021 semester

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The modified spring semester schedule will start on Monday, January 25.