East Moline schools returning to hybrid model October 27

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline School District is returning to its hybrid model on October 27, according to its website.

The school district originally started the year with a hybrid model, before switching to full remote learning.

The school district says it made the decision as health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County are expected to decrease.

Parents and guardians who want to switch their kids to full-time remote learning need to notify their school by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

