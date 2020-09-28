Fall Layers: Ponchos, Vests, & Capes

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Fun fall fashions were on display during two PSL segments today from Four Seasons in Geneseo. During this second installment, Katie Andrios hosts a mini fashions show featuring various types of lighter outerwear because during much of the autumn, heavy coats are not yet needed. Check out all the stylish and colorful ponchos, vests, and capes! In most cases, these garments are One Size Fits Most (which makes for perfect gifting options). We also get a look at all the snazzy facial masks available at the retailer.

Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four Seasons stores in Galesburg, Dubuque, Peoria, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Princeton. See details of all locations here.

Four Seasons / 120 South State Street / Geneseo, IL / (309) 686-0124

Four Seasons Davenport / 2205 East Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-355-5645

