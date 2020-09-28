Falling temperatures this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After temperatures in the 80s Saturday, a cold front helped drop afternoon temperatures nearly 10 degrees Sunday. The highs in the low 70s were actually near normal for this time of year!

For Monday morning, lows will be around 50 degrees. Another tumble in temperatures is expected by Monday afternoon as there will be another push of northwest winds from a cold front. Highs will reach the low 60s Monday.

The temperature outlook shows that for Monday through Friday the area is favorable for seeing below average temperatures.

The temperature outlook from Monday through Friday shows conditions are favorable for below normal temperatures. (KWQC)

To keep it sweet and simple, you may be tempted to crank up the heat by the end of the week!

By the end of the week morning temperatures will reach the low 40s. (KWQC)

After seeing temperatures close to 10 degrees below average Monday through Wednesday, another drop will bring temperatures to the mid-50s in the afternoons. Check below to see the details!

High temperatures will continue to be below average (72-70 degrees) and take a drop after the middle of the week, (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.