Advertisement

Falling temperatures this week

15-20 degrees below average by start of October
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After temperatures in the 80s Saturday, a cold front helped drop afternoon temperatures nearly 10 degrees Sunday. The highs in the low 70s were actually near normal for this time of year!

For Monday morning, lows will be around 50 degrees. Another tumble in temperatures is expected by Monday afternoon as there will be another push of northwest winds from a cold front. Highs will reach the low 60s Monday.

The temperature outlook shows that for Monday through Friday the area is favorable for seeing below average temperatures.

The temperature outlook from Monday through Friday shows conditions are favorable for below normal temperatures.
The temperature outlook from Monday through Friday shows conditions are favorable for below normal temperatures.(KWQC)

To keep it sweet and simple, you may be tempted to crank up the heat by the end of the week!

By the end of the week morning temperatures will reach the low 40s.
By the end of the week morning temperatures will reach the low 40s.(KWQC)

After seeing temperatures close to 10 degrees below average Monday through Wednesday, another drop will bring temperatures to the mid-50s in the afternoons. Check below to see the details!

High temperatures will continue to be below average (72-70 degrees) and take a drop after the middle of the week,
High temperatures will continue to be below average (72-70 degrees) and take a drop after the middle of the week,(KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suicide prevention walk held in Bettendorf

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

“It’s pretty much beyond our control,” Many federal employees can’t opt-out of payroll tax deferral

Updated: 2 hours ago
That means you may be seeing a larger paycheck now, but you’ll see a smaller paycheck next year when you’ll have a double withholding from January until the end of April.

VOD Recordings

A payroll tax deferral & what it means

Updated: 3 hours ago
That means you may be seeing a larger paycheck now, but you’ll see a smaller paycheck next year when you’ll have a double withholding from January until the end of April.

News

Illinois officials report 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 13 additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
That brings the total to 287,930 positive cases and 8,601 total deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Police: Man found in school stairwell and arrested after shooting Friday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say they were able to find a 21-year-old man on the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street who had a gunshot wound on his left ankle.

News

Quad Cities Minority Expo holds event at North Park Mall for Entrepreneurs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The event was created to allow business owners to network and sell their goods and services

News

No known cause of “booms” in QCA yet

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Several loud “booms” were heard throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday around 2:45 pm.

News

Illinois Officials report 2,441 new cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close.

News

QC Dress for Success hosts ‘Second Chance Sale’

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
The event aims to provide professional clothing in order to empower women and boost their confidence in the workplace.