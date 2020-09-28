Advertisement

Frosty end to the week?

Well below normal temps this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Wednesday into Thursday this week. This will bring us the coldest air so far this season and likely our first chance at a widespread frost. This is not out of the ordinary this time of year to have a day or two with temperatures in the 30s in the morning, but this will be consistent for the end of this week. Our best chance for a frost (or freeze in our northern counties) will be Friday morning.

