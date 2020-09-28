Hope’s Bridal New Location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Diane Niebuhr of Hope’s Bridal & Prom joined PSL to share the excitement about the new, very large retail space that has recently opened on River Drive in Davenport (in the former Shaw’s Electric Showroom). The expansion for this business in a year when so many weddings have been postponed is especially notable.

The interview shows off images capturing the look of the new shop and many of the beautiful gowns. This location is only a mile from the shop’s former location in the Village of East Davenport. The trending 2021 looks for bridal and prom wear are also discussed including the move toward light, airy, and flowing designs. Popular colors for bridesmaids include deep wines, burgundy, purples, and hunter green (it’s back!). Niebuhr also points out that color (instead of white) for brides is also becoming more favored.

Hope’s Bridal & Prom / 930 East River Dr./ Davenport, IA / 563) 324-5219

