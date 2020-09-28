Illinois officials report 1,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,709 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 female 90s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,520,652.
As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.