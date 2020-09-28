Introducing: The Quad Cities’ First Dry Bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s the Quad Cities' very first dry bar. Unimpaired has all of the usual bar amenities (like a pool table, juke box, darts, bands, karaoke, trivia, bartenders, etc). And there are plenty of drinks which they categorize as meticulously crafted cocktails. The catch? All drinks are non-alcoholic! Patrons can order all their usual favorites which will feature non-alcoholic substitutes such as Gin&Tonic, Captain&Coke, Screwdriver, Bloody Mary, Tequila Sunrises, Margaritas---you name it and they have it. UIP is simply a place where you can enjoy the night life, without the hangover the next day.

Amber Haines (who personally does not drink) from Unimpaired joins PSL to talk about what the establishment has to offer. Atlanta, the bartender, also comes on to demo her craft! The interview features all of the beautiful “mocktails" along with other foods items (pizza, sandwiches, etc.) that customers can enjoy.

By the way....another Unimpaired location is in the works to open in Iowa City!

Unimpaired / 246 W 3rd St / Davenport, IA / Call (563) 232-6077

Stop in tomorrow for a delicious Sunday Brunch drink made by yours truly, Paige and James!!! Posted by Unimpaired on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.