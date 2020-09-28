Iowa officials report 611 new coronavirus cases, two deaths over 24 hours
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 611 new coronavirus cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 86,840, with a total positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,317 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 786,014 Iowans have been tested and 66,191 have recovered.
The website also showed 353 were hospitalized, 51 in the last 24 hours, 96 were in the intensive care unit, and 39 ventilators.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|3,029
|7.8%
|37,261
|2,227
|28
|Muscatine
|1,116
|6.6%
|9,407
|926
|55
|Clinton
|1,124
|6.8%
|9,778
|835
|21
|Des Moines
|800
|7.2%
|8,834
|573
|8
|Henry
|753
|24.5%
|5,130
|292
|4
|Lee
|641
|7.3%
|6,372
|437
|7
|Jackson
|351
|12%
|3,949
|211
|3
|Cedar
|251
|6%
|3,899
|154
|1
|Louisa
|429
|6.7%
|2,529
|381
|15
