Iowa officials report 611 new coronavirus cases, two deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 611 new coronavirus cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 86,840, with a total positivity rate of 11.1%, and 1,317 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 786,014 Iowans have been tested and 66,191 have recovered.

The website also showed 353 were hospitalized, 51 in the last 24 hours, 96 were in the intensive care unit, and 39 ventilators.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 3,029 7.8% 37,261 2,227 28 Muscatine 1,116 6.6% 9,407 926 55 Clinton 1,124 6.8% 9,778 835 21 Des Moines 800 7.2% 8,834 573 8 Henry 753 24.5% 5,130 292 4 Lee 641 7.3% 6,372 437 7 Jackson 351 12% 3,949 211 3 Cedar 251 6% 3,899 154 1

Louisa 429 6.7% 2,529 381 15

