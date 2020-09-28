Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country to get their thoughts. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

