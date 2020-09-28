Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Western Illinois University freshman accused of shooting his roommate in a campus dorm earlier this month wants a judge to reduce his $1 million bond.

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, of Chicago, made an initial appearance Monday in McDonough County Circuit Court on two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, all a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

The same day, his Chicago-based attorney, Venus Brown, filed the motion to reduce his bond. The motion will be heard Oct. 6, according to court records.

He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 13.

Around 10:38 p.m. Sept. 15, the university’s Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot at Thompson Hall.

Simultaneously, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated, officials said.

Officials said the shooting appears to be related to a roommate dispute and that Poplous left the building afterward.

The injured student was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition was not known Monday.

According to the motion to reduce bond, Brown wrote Poplous hired her office to represent him on Sept. 16 and, through her, kept in contact with McDonough County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to coordinate a “safe time and place for him to surrender.”

Later that day, he turned himself in to the Chicago Police Department, Sixth District, she wrote in the motion.

Poplous must post 10%, or $100,000, to be released from jail.

Brown wrote in the motion that Poplous has no criminal background and has “no desire to evade the justice system and has been cooperative every step of the way.”

“Kavion does not have the financial resources to post a significant bond, and he most certainly does not have the resources to flee,” she wrote in the motion.

Brown further wrote his incarceration will pose a “significant hardship on his family, it will impede his attorney’s ability to effectuate competent representation and adequately represent his interest and develop his defense while he awaits trial.”

