Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - William Beeman, serving life in prison in the 1980 stabbing death of Michiel Winkel, is asking a judge to reconsider his motion for a new trial.

In early June, Beeman and his attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial. Judge Stuart Werling presided over a lengthy hearing on the motion Aug. 3. On Aug. 28, he denied the motion for a new trial.

Beeman and his attorneys argued four main grounds for a new trial, all of which Werling denied in the ruling.

Beeman’s attorneys filed a motion to reconsider Sept. 11. They argued in the motion that Beeman presented sufficient evidence and that reconsideration is required because the judge’s decision did not address “several pieces of suppressed, material evidence.”

The attorneys argued that prosecutors withheld two exculpatory lineups from witnesses, which Beeman’s trial attorneys testified they likely would have utilized in their defense.

They further argued that before Winkel’s disappearance, one witness saw her leave with a man in a car, and another witness saw her with a man at the mall.

Documents claim that prosecutors still insist the man was Beeman, but that both witnesses viewed photo lineups with Beeman in them and did not identify him. According to the filing, both trial attorneys emphasized they were never informed the two witnesses failed to identify Beeman from the lineups.

“This suppressed evidence only surfaced after the motions were fully briefed and this Court ordered the State to turn over additional materials in preparation for the hearing,” the attorneys wrote in the motion.

“Beeman explicitly identified these suppressed lineup non-identifications as a crucial aspect of his allegations in opening statements at the hearing.”

The attorneys also argued due process violations discovered and mentioned in the evidence deprived Beeman of a fair trial, and the “evidence Winkel did not die on April 21, 1980 is evidence that the verdict is contrary to the law and evidence.”

Prosecutors on Sept. 21 filed a resistance to the motion to reconsider.

According to prosecutors, Beeman “fails to identify in his motion newly discovered evidence that would have changed the verdict.”

Prosecutors said in the filing that Beeman’s motion lacks merit and “it must be denied.”

Background on the case:

Winkel’s nude body was found on April 26, 1980. Court records say she had been kicked in the head, choked, and stabbed 17 times in the chest. Winkel also had a laceration to her head. Documents say she had been “sexually assaulted at or near the time of her murder.”

Prosecutors argued during trial that Beeman, a then-disc jockey at a night club, and Winkel randomly met in Muscatine on April 21, 1980. Prosecutors alleged he raped and killed her after she rejected his advances.

Beeman’s lawyers said there were 11 suspects prior to him, and that he has maintained his innocence with the exception of a “coerced confession.”

According to the sworn statement signed by Beeman in 1980, he picked up Winkel on his motorcycle and the two stopped at Wildcat Den State Park, where they were “ready to make love” when she changed her mind.

The filing that contains the sworn statement states as Winkel was getting up, she kneed him and as a reflex, he kicked her in the head with his steel toe boots.

The document, signed by Beeman states, “I don’t remember if I carried her somewhere or just layed [sic] her back down. I don’t remember if I had sex with her or not. I had my knife with me but I don’t remember stabbing her. The next thing I remember is talking to someone at the plaza, I’m not sure who that was… I know I have a temper problem and I feel thats [sic] why I did this. I did not plan or intend to do this. I did not know Michele before this particular night. Since this has happened I checked my boots to see if there was any blood on them and I didn’t see any blood. I was wearing my blue nylon coat with the white pin stripe X think blue jeans and I can’t remember what shirt I had on. I’m not sure who washed my clothes but they have been washed since this happened. I must of wiped the knife off when it happened because I looked at it the next time I used it and I never saw any blood on it.”

