Police searching for suspect after man is shot in East Moline

Police in East Moline are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot over the weekend. Police say the suspect got into the passenger side of the car pictured above after the shooting.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in East Moline are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, just after 1 a.m. officers responded to Leisure Time on the Avenue of the Cities following a report of someone being shot.

Once officers arrived they found the 41-year-old man, who is not being identified at this time, with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is stable.

Police say the initial investigation shows a suspect, who is only described by police as a black man, getting into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate. Police have provided the picture above which is the suspect vehicle leaving the scene according to officials.

Officials are following up with witnesses along with examining evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

