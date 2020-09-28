Moline police say residence, vehicle damaged in shots fired incident Saturday night
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired incident Saturday night where they found a residence and vehicle damaged by gunfire.
At approximately 11:46 p.m. on Saturday. September 27, officers searched around the 400 block of 8th Street. Officers say they found shell casings located in the adjacent alley.
Officers say they also found bullet holes in a parked vehicle and to a residence located in the area.
