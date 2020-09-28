Advertisement

Muscatine hotel listed as one of Top 25 places to stay in the U.S.

The Merrill Hotel is located in Muscatine, Iowa.
The Merrill Hotel is located in Muscatine, Iowa.
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Merrill Hotel in Muscatine made Tripadvisor’s Top 25 list of hotels to stay at in the United States.

According to Tripadvisor, The Merrill Hotel is listed as the 20th highest-rated hotel to stay at.

The recognition is part of the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

One of the reviews mentioned the hotel having ‘amazing staff’ and being in an ‘amazing location.’

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

