Police find juveniles responsible for recent political sign thefts in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police say they now know why some political signs have recently disappeared from people’s yards.

On Friday, September 18, the Morrison Police Department received a report of juveniles taking political signs from yards.

Police say they were able to locate and identify two male juveniles involved in the theft. Police took the two juveniles into custody and then brought them home to their parents.

Morrison police say this incident remains under investigation.

