Police receive call about armadillo roaming around Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - There appears to be an armadillo roaming around Rock Falls, Illinois.

The Rock Falls Police Department shared a photo of the armadillo on its Facebook page Sunday.

Police say they’ve received several calls over the years for all sorts of animals, but never an armadillo.

After some research, the police department found out armadillos have been spotted in Southern Illinois but not this far north.

Police say they are going to contact the DNR and are finding out if they need to trap and relocate the armadillo.

Police say for now if you see the armadillo, to keep your distance.

