QC Marathon wraps up virtual race

Runners had from September 1st to the 27th to complete this year’s race
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon founder Joe Moreno, this year’s race had its challenges, but has managed to find silver linings in the process.

“That was an opportunistic moment for people because for many sometimes you just can’t participate and you want to on that given weekend but with this, they were able to pick and choose whatever worked for them that entire month," said Moreno.

Moreno said the virtual format allowed for better flexibility for its runners.

“It gives people the sense of relief that ‘hey, there’s no pressure to participate in a virtual marathon’ because there’s no set time that you have to be at a certain place, there’s no start times, there’s no official finish times," said Moreno. He also said he plans to keep the virtual option for all future marathons.

According to Moreno, races around the country have seen about 20% of their usual participation, and with the marathon usually averaging 5,000 participants, Moreno hoped to have 1,000 people run this year.

“Our goal to get a 1,000 and we surpassed that so we’re really happy with that,” said Moreno.

And the virtual event couldn’t have happened this year without the volunteers.

“A lot of credit goes to the volunteers, I got wonderful people that help out," said Moreno, “It’s very gratifying to know that even the volunteers believe in the event, to not miss a beat and stay involved and put on the event like it needs to be put on.”

And in a few weeks, planning will begin for next year’s marathon.

“Next year is going to be another challenging year simply because we don’t know what’s going to happen, where are we going to be in 2021? Will it have to be virtual again? We’re optimistic that it’s not but we learned so much this year with the way things came out." said Moreno.

