Second victim dies in Waterloo club shooting, one arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — Waterloo police have confirmed a second person has died of their injuries sustained in a shooting that took place inside a private club on Saturday.

It happened in and around 501 W 4th Street. At least 12 people were injured.

Officials said a 22-year-old male and a 28-year-old female have died as a result of this incident. Two other victims are at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic being treated for their injuries.

Officers said they obtained and served several court orders, one of which resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Sir Frank Nelson III of Waterloo, who is a felon and was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm. He was arrested as a result of unrelated warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.

