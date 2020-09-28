Advertisement

Suicide prevention walk held in Bettendorf

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Iowa Quad Cities chapter for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a walk for suicide prevention Sunday. Participants listened to speakers and walked a one-mile route around Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. The event was also hosted virtually.

The event raised money for suicide prevention training with proceeds going back to the Iowa chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The number of deaths by suicide is on the rise during the isolation of the pandemic. According to the CDC, symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders increased considerably in the United States from April through June, compared to the same period in 2019.

Jaime Atwood, walk chair of the Iowa QC chapter, says she won’t stop fighting for loved ones.

“I lost my son three years ago and I really didn’t realize how big of an issue suicide was until that happened. It can happen to anyone and people don’t really realize that until it happens to you,” Atwood says. “People really crave interaction. I would say if you feel comfortable enough, get out there are visit with people safely. Try not to seclude yourself because seclusion leads to depression."

Many family and friends came to honor the memories of lost loved ones.

“I lost my friend Jessica Vance a year ago today to suicide. She was the most beautiful soul you could ever meet in your life. Always had a smile on her face, always had her thumbs up. She had the most positive attitude. She had a little boy, Thomas, she loved him dearly. She loved the Hawkeyes. Her favorite color was purple. She was someone you were privileged to know,” says Kendra Bright.

“There is help out there. You don’t have to struggle and you don’t have to end your life to feel better. Reach out to anyone for help. If you are struggling and see me on the street, stop me. I have all the time in the world to help someone struggling," says Bright.

“Talk through what is happening with you because someone will be there for you, I promise you,” says Atwood.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, the following resources are available. You are not alone.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Available 24/7 in English and Spanish 1-(800)-273-8255

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Family Resources

NAMI local resources

Robert Young Center 24/7 Crisis Line: 309-779-2999

Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region 24-Hour Crisis Line: 844-430-0375

Vera French

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suicide prevention walk held in Bettendorf

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

“It’s pretty much beyond our control,” Many federal employees can’t opt-out of payroll tax deferral

Updated: 4 hours ago
That means you may be seeing a larger paycheck now, but you’ll see a smaller paycheck next year when you’ll have a double withholding from January until the end of April.

VOD Recordings

A payroll tax deferral & what it means

Updated: 4 hours ago
That means you may be seeing a larger paycheck now, but you’ll see a smaller paycheck next year when you’ll have a double withholding from January until the end of April.

News

Illinois officials report 1,604 new cases of coronavirus, 13 additional deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
That brings the total to 287,930 positive cases and 8,601 total deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Police: Man found in school stairwell and arrested after shooting Friday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say they were able to find a 21-year-old man on the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street who had a gunshot wound on his left ankle.

News

Quad Cities Minority Expo holds event at North Park Mall for Entrepreneurs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The event was created to allow business owners to network and sell their goods and services

News

No known cause of “booms” in QCA yet

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
Several loud “booms” were heard throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday around 2:45 pm.

News

Illinois Officials report 2,441 new cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

News

Moline High School temporarily closes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
On Saturday, Moline-Coal Valley parents got an alert saying the Rock Island County Health Department recommends the school temporarily close.

News

QC Dress for Success hosts ‘Second Chance Sale’

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Marci Clark
The event aims to provide professional clothing in order to empower women and boost their confidence in the workplace.