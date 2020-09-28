Sweater Weather

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Fun fall fashions were on display during two PSL segments today from Four Seasons in Geneseo. During this first installment, Katie Andrios highlights the trending sweaters for Autumn 2020. She even introduces something known as the “swacket” (think jacket meets sweater). We also get a look at all the snazzy facial masks and other accessories available.

Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four Seasons stores in Galesburg, Dubuque, Peoria, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Princeton. See details of all locations here.

Four Seasons / 120 South State Street / Geneseo, IL / (309) 686-0124

Four Seasons Davenport / 2205 East Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-355-5645

