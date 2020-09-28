Advertisement

University of Iowa athletes file Title IX lawsuit

The lawsuit comes from four female swimming and diving team members following the program being cut following the 2020-21 season
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team are suing the school over a decision to eliminate their program. The lawsuit argues that Iowa is not offering equal opportunity for female students in sports as required by a 1972 law that bars gender discrimination in federally funded education programs. The plaintiffs are four members of the team. They want a court to reinstate their program. They’re also seeking class-action status for all female undergraduate students and more sports opportunities. The university is cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics due to budget woes.

