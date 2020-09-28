Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on Thursday, October 1.

Pence first plans on delivering remarks at a Trump Administration event in Carter Lake. During the event, he is expected to discuss Iowa’s unemployment rate and jobs.

Next, Pence will travel to Des Moines where he will deliver remarks at an event called, “Faith in Leadership: The Need for Revival.”

Pence will return to Washington, D.C. later Thursday evening.

