‘We are still waiting on details’ DCSD superintendent addresses families following temporary removal

The Davenport Community School District’s superintendent sent out a letter Monday morning to parents following his temporary removal.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District’s superintendent sent out a letter Monday morning to parents following the vote for his temporary removal.

On Friday the State Board of Education voted that Dr. Robert Kobylski and the district’s chief financial officer be temporarily replaced.

The Iowa Department of Education said in a release they had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.”

On Monday morning Kobylski addressed families saying he is still their superintendent and that he is “always ready to work for the betterment of our students and schools”

You can read his letter to the parents below.

"Davenport Community Schools Families,

You have likely read some news from the State Board of Education meeting that occurred at the end of last week. On Friday afternoon, the State Board of Education voted to provide temporary oversight of the Davenport Community School District by appointing an interim (temporary) Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer.

We are still waiting on details of what this fully means, when it will be implemented, and how long this temporary supportive action will be enacted.

I want you to know that I am still your Superintendent and I am in the office, always ready to work for the betterment of our students and schools. We have made great progress over the past year as a District, and that work will continue.

Our goal remains the same: To ensure the best possible education for our students in a safe and caring environment. Please know that all DCSD teachers, staff and administrators are working hard, and are dedicated to making that goal happen each and every day for our students.

I will be sharing more information with you all as I receive it.

Have a great week, and be well.

Dr. Kobylski"

Officials with the Davenport School District say this is a temporary replacement and they are still working on a timeline for the action.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

