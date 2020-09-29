Advertisement

AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks near a photo wall showing former U.S. ambassadors to China as well as his own portrait during an interview at the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The departing U.S. ambassador on Tuesday defended a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world's two largest economies, saying the Trump administration has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks near a photo wall showing former U.S. ambassadors to China as well as his own portrait during an interview at the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The departing U.S. ambassador on Tuesday defended a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world's two largest economies, saying the Trump administration has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(Ng Han Guan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The departing U.S. ambassador in Beijing is defending a tough approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Terry Branstad says the Trump administration has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas including China’s treatment of diplomats and journalists.

Branstad downplays the strained relationship, noting it has weathered ups and downs in the past.

He concedes, though, that there is concern that pressure on China could lead to a downward spiral of growing restrictions.

The longtime Iowa governor is returning to Iowa this weekend after three years and three months as ambassador.

No successor has been named.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine hotel listed as one of Top 25 places to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Police searching for suspect after man is shot in East Moline

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

KWQC

Frosty Friday?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Coldest air of the season on tap this week.

Local

Galena tourism industry remains open, businesses adapt to pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Galena's $200 million tourism industry adapts to COVID-19 and remains open for business.

News

Gas leak leads to explosion near Loras College in Dubuque, one firefighter hurt

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff and Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
An explosion apparently related to an earlier reported gas leak in Dubuque is the source of a large fire on Monday evening along Loras Boulevard.

Local

Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Beeman and his attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider the denial and enlarge factual findings regarding his motion for a new trial.

News

‘We are still waiting on details’ DCSD superintendent addresses families following temporary removal

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Community School District’s superintendent sent out a letter Monday morning to parents following his temporary removal.