Advertisement

CDC issues guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during pandemic

(MGN/CDC Photo)
(MGN/CDC Photo)(WLUC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants fewer get-togethers this year.

The Federal Health Agency issued its guidelines for Thanksgiving.

It notes staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.

Instead of gathering around the table, the CDC suggests that everyone gather around a computer screen.

It says virtual dinners and delivering family meals without contact is low risk during this pandemic.

If you do travel, the CDC believes you need to inform yourselves of the increased risk of getting and spreading the virus.

The CDC also has suggestions for Black Friday. They say people should avoid going shopping at crowded stores and participating in the race for deals.

They also say you should stay away from parades.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Illinois officials report 1,300+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting over 8,600 deaths.

Illinois News

Gov. Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Governor Pritzker says all close contacts, including himself, have tested negative.

Iowa News

Iowa health officials adjust quarantine recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The health department says the changes only apply to non-healthcare and non-residential settings.

Latest News

Local

Iowa officials report 667 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a briefing at 11 a.m.

News

Police say a 72-year-old man is missing from Rock Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Robert E. McCombs was last seen Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

News

Muscatine hotel listed as one of Top 25 places to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Police searching for suspect after man is shot in East Moline

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Updated: 8 hours ago