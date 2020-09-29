Advertisement

Cooler with a few afternoon showers

Much colder than normal by Thursday and Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible once again this afternoon, but overall we will be drier today and lighter winds.  Temps will reach the mid and low 60s for the second consecutive day, which is several degrees below normal for the end of September.  A cold front will arrive around midday on Wednesday, no rain will come from it, but winds will pick up from the NW and our next round of cold air pours in.  Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and frost/freeze conditions appear likely by Friday morning depending on winds and cloud cover.  Well below normal temps hang around for the weekend, with highs in the 50s and a minor chance for rain late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Cool with a few afternoon sprinkles.  High: 61°. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 47°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 66°.

