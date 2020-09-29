Advertisement

Department of Transportation announces $574 million for road and bridge repairs

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that the Department of Transpiration is providing $574 million to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The money will be used to reimburse states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. According to the department, the funds will help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

Some of the natural disasters, such as a string of tornadoes in Alabama, occurred several years ago, while others, such as flooding in Michigan, occurred in 2020.

“With these funds the administration is helping communities recover and rebuild, and reclaim their lives again,” said Chao. “After unexpected events, natural disaster events like this, a lot of communities feel the impacts for years to come.”

Some of the reimbursements include:

• More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires.

• More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019.

• More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020.

• More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020.

• More than $22 million to Florida for Hurricane Michael in 2018.

• More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

A full list of ER reimbursements can be found here: ERFA and ERFO.

