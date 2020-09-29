Frosty Friday?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Wednesday into Thursday this week. This will bring us the coldest air so far this season and likely our first chance at a widespread frost. This is not out of the ordinary this time of year to have a day or two with temperatures in the 30s in the morning, but this will be consistent for the end of this week. Our best chance for a frost (or freeze in our northern counties) will be Friday morning. Right now we are forecast a low of 37º in the QC. This would be the coolest we’ve been since May 12th this year. The average first 37º low is October 2nd. So this is pretty average. The earliest we’ve done it is 9/13/2014 and the latest 11/4/1931.

Frost? (kwqc)

