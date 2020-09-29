Advertisement

Gas leak leads to explosion near Loras College in Dubuque, one firefighter hurt

Firefighters and other emergency responders on the scene of a fire caused by an apparent explosion due to a gas leak.
Firefighters and other emergency responders on the scene of a fire caused by an apparent explosion due to a gas leak.(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff and Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion related to an earlier reported gas leak in Dubuque was the source of a large fire on Monday evening along Loras Boulevard.

Dubuque Fire Department Chief Rick Steines said that a house was destroyed in the explosion, but nobody who lives there was injured. One firefighter was hurt, though the extent of their injury was not released.

Eyewitness accounts said that the explosion shook nearby structures. Video from the scene shows multiple emergency crews responding to the fire, which was still burning intensely over 40 minutes after reports came into the KCRG-TV9 newsroom. The fire was extinguished shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Have pictures or video of the explosion and fire? Submit them via YouNews.

At around 4:00 p.m., the Dubuque Fire Department reported a gas leak in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Officials described it as an “isolated” leak from a gas main and that crews were arriving to begin repairs. One home was evacuated in the immediate area.

Fire department officials believe that the leak may have been related to construction activity in the area.

Gas leak leads to explosion on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque. KCRG TV9’s Fernando Garcia-Franceschini is at the scene.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, September 28, 2020

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Moline High School starts remote learning this week

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Talya Faggart
The school district said the temporary closure is due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and a growing number of staff and students missing in-person learning due to potential exposure.

Local

Man convicted in 1980 Muscatine murder wants judge to reconsider denial of motion for new trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Beeman and his attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider the denial and enlarge factual findings regarding his motion for a new trial.

News

‘We are still waiting on details’ DCSD superintendent addresses families following temporary removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Community School District’s superintendent sent out a letter Monday morning to parents following his temporary removal.

News

Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two resident assistants were recognized for giving life-saving aid to the victim of a shooting on Sept. 15.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
A hearing on the motion will be held Oct. 6.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Replacement lens options for cataract surgery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dr. Richard Yemm with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the different types of replacement lenses.

News

Illinois officials report 1,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,614 deaths since the pandemic began.

News

Moline police say residence, vehicle damaged in shots fired incident Saturday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officers found shell casings around the 400 block of 8th Street in Moline.

Iowa News

Muscatine hotel listed as one of Top 25 places to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The recognition is a part of the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

The Merrill Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago