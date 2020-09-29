Gas leak leads to explosion near Loras College in Dubuque, one firefighter hurt

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An explosion related to an earlier reported gas leak in Dubuque was the source of a large fire on Monday evening along Loras Boulevard.

Dubuque Fire Department Chief Rick Steines said that a house was destroyed in the explosion, but nobody who lives there was injured. One firefighter was hurt, though the extent of their injury was not released.

Eyewitness accounts said that the explosion shook nearby structures. Video from the scene shows multiple emergency crews responding to the fire, which was still burning intensely over 40 minutes after reports came into the KCRG-TV9 newsroom. The fire was extinguished shortly after 7:00 p.m.

At around 4:00 p.m., the Dubuque Fire Department reported a gas leak in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Officials described it as an “isolated” leak from a gas main and that crews were arriving to begin repairs. One home was evacuated in the immediate area.

Fire department officials believe that the leak may have been related to construction activity in the area.

Gas leak leads to explosion on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque. KCRG TV9’s Fernando Garcia-Franceschini is at the scene. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, September 28, 2020

